Emergency officials responded to an accident on Friday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) It was a frightening moment for a driver Friday afternoon.

The Starkville Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle accident on 100 Hwy 12 west on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened in the Wendy’s parking lot.

One person was in the vehicle during the time of the accident.

That person suffered minor injuries and had to be removed from the vehicle.

No one else was injured in the accident.

One person was taken to a hospital by an ambulance.

