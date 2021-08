JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Courtrooms in Mississippi are likely to implement more COVID-19 precautions amid the rising cases in the state.

Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order Thursday.

Judges now have the option to postpone jury trials scheduled for September 10th.

The order calls for videoconferencing, teleconferencing, and electronic filing to limit in-person contact.

The remote method can also be used for felony sentence and probation violation hearings.