Emergency relief grant allows CPDC to provide free tuition

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – It’s expensive to pay for child care especially during a pandemic.

Families in need of assistance at MUW’s Child and Parent Development Center (CPDC) may have tuition and fees covered.

This is an emergency relief grant allowing the W’s Child and Parent Development Center to help young families.

The Center recently received more than $145,000 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Grant fund.

This covers essential emergency educational services specifically for the early care and education of very young children.

This grant will help cover 90 days of child care. Priority is given to children of essential workers.