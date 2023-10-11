End of the week clouds

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Thanks to a Gulf low pressure system, the end of the week will be primarily filled with heavy cloud coverage. Temperatures are going to be continuing very nicely too, finishing off the week in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A day of overcast cloud coverage and a consistent sprinkle kept temperatures a bit cooler than expected. The clouds are going to be continuing quite heavily through the rest of the night, so temperatures are going to be mild. Overnight lows will be dropping into the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: It is going to be a bit drier for our Thursday, though the sky will maintain its fullness of clouds. High temperatures are going to be sticking to the low to middle 70s. Low temperatures are going to be mild, in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: A slight warm up is possible, with our temperatures looking to reach back into the middle to upper 70s. Plenty of cloud coverage will be continuing for the end of the week. There is a slight chance for a few scattered showers in NE MS. We are going to be expecting a cool kick off for our Friday night high school football games, as temperatures drop heading towards the overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.