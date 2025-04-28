Ending April with warm, humid weather

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are running several degrees above average to round out April. Showers and storms return Thursday.

MONDAY: After some rain and storms Sunday, we’ll be much quieter through the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs are likely to reach the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Low temperatures will slowly drop off through the 70s and reach the mid 60s overnight with light south winds.

TUE/WED: More of the same! Warm, humid weather continues with highs well into the 80s with little to no chance for rain.

THU/FRI: An approaching front and upper-air disturbance will likely trigger showers and storms Thursday. Some storms could briefly become strong, but no major severe weather issues are expected. Scattered showers are likely to linger Friday as Thursday’s front temporarily stalls. We may be in for some cooler, drier air just in time for the weekend…stay tuned!