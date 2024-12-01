Ending November with a “BRR”

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a clear but chilly Saturday, we are in for another cold night tonight that even extends into the next few mornings as well. Get ready to bundle up!

TONIGHT: Overnight lows tonight will fall into the upper 20s across the board. With a mostly clear sky and calm winds, the formation of frost across the area is very likely. With these cold temperatures, make sure to give yourself plenty of time to warm the car up in the morning and bring in sensitive plants.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will moderate in the middle 50s by the afternoon with a mostly clear sky. It’ll be mild in the afternoon, but temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s by the evening so keep the jacket handy if you have outdoor plans. Overnight lows will get even cooler, settling into the upper 20s.

THE WORK WEEK AHEAD: The cooler weather will be the main story for the beginning of the work week with highs in the lower 50s and upper 40s. By Wednesday evening, rain chances will begin to increase across Mississippi. If you are a fan of the cooler weather, its looking to stay around for the time being.