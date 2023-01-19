Ending the week on a brighter note

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Showers and storms rolled through Mississippi last night and continued pushing into the Deep South throughout our Thursday. For NE Mississippi, this Thursday was a little breezy and very sunny.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear sky conditions will remain through the overnight hours. The clearer sky will allow temperatures tonight to be colder, in the middle 30s.

FRIDAY: It is going to be another sunny day to end the week. Clouds are going to move back in, but on a very light scale. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 50s. Friday will be an overall calm day. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

WEEKEND: High temperatures will be in the middle 50s Saturday and Sunday. Round 3 of rain for the week will move through Mississippi Saturday night. Sky coverage will be mostly cloudy to overcast this weekend. Heavier cloud coverage will keep overnight low temperatures on Saturday in the lower 40s, while Sunday can drop to the upper 30s.