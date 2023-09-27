EndZone Game of the Week announced for Week 6:

Our EndZone Game of the Week for Week 6 has been announced! It’s Pickens County at Gordo.

We love to showcase our West Alabama teams, and these two have been exceptional to start the season. The Tornadoes and Green Wave are each 4-1 on the season so we should be in store for a great game. We’ll hear from Gordo head coach Gus Smith and Pickens County head coach Michael Williams throughout the week and will have live previews from Gordo’s field this Friday at 5 and 6 p.m.