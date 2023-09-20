EndZone Game of the Week announced (Week 5)

Our EndZone Game of the Week for Week 5 has been announced! It’s Louisville at Noxubee County.

Wildcats head coach Tyrone Shorter will return to his former stomping grounds as his team is coming off a comeback win over Starkville on Friday. Meanwhile, the Noxubee County Tigers are 2-2 on the season after defeating Shannon this past week. It’s primed to be a classic showdown with plenty of emotional ties and we’ll have preview coverage throughout the week on WCBI! Be sure to check out EndZone on Friday at 10 on WCBI and 11 on The CW.