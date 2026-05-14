Enjoy The Outdoors The Rest Of This Week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- If you ever needed an excuse to get outside check out the forecast for the rest of this week!

TODAY: A cold front passage yesterday will aid in cooler afternoon temperatures today compared to the mid 80s we saw on Wednesday. Expect plenty of sunshine as highs will be quite comfortable reaching into the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds will move into the area but otherwise a very quiet and cool night. Lows will drop down close to 50.

REST OF THIS WEEK: A warm front passage Thursday will help kick start our big warming trend. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s to start this weekend, before we heat up big time close to 90 to cap off the week on Sunday and early next week. We will also remain quite dry as rain chances don’t come back until next week.