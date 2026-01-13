Enjoy Warmer Temps Today! Showers Possible Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Tuesday looks to be the best day of the week as highs reach into the low 60s! Rain chances return on Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Our high pressure that has been bringing in cool and dry air from the northwest will slowly move to the southwest, and in turn warmer air from the west will push into the area for our Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine for the day as highs reach into the low 60s!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloud cover will increase overnight. Not expecting rain just yet but the temperatures won’t drop as cold as the past couple of nights. Lows only in the upper 30s this time around.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers are in the forecast as a cold front pushes into the area. Showers look to start in our northern counties as soon as you wake up at 7am and will continue to extend down south until just after sunset. These will be just regular light to moderate showers at times and not as heavy as the storms last weekend. Along with rain comes breezy conditions as wind gusts can approach 20 mph. Highs will only reach the mid 50s.