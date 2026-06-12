Hot and Rainy Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another heat threat is expected Saturday and lots of rain on the way for Sunday.

TONIGHT – Rain will start to move out shortly after sunset this evening. Don’t expect much of a cool off from these storms as temps will only reach the low 70’s. The previous rain will also make it feel very muggy.

SATURDAY – Temps will rise into the low to mid 90’s with some afternoon showers. The heat index could reach up to 105, make sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks indoors.

SUNDAY – Sunday will be slightly cooler and a whole lot more rainy. The afternoon high will reach 90 and the heat index will depend on rain timing and how much rain we’ll get. There is a limited flash flood threat with the amount of rain expected Sunday, avoid any flooded roads.