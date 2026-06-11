Heat Threat Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – With temps in the 90’s and lots of humidity, the feels-like temps tomorrow have the chance to climb into the triple digits.

TOMORROW – The afternoon high will reach 93 for Friday and the heat index can reach as high as 105. If you’re outside for extended periods of time, make sure to drinks plenty of water and don’t over exhaust yourself. There will be isolated chances of rain in the afternoon towards the northern part of the viewing area.

THIS WEEKEND – Saturday and Sunday will also have the chance for the heat index to reach the triple digits. Although Sunday will be rainy and may limit how hot it will get.

NEXT WEEK – A front passes through on Monday and will bring some relief from the 90’s, but will make a pretty rainy and stormy Monday. By Wednesday, isolated rain will return along with the potential of 90’s again by Thursday.