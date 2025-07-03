Enjoyable summer weather continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another nice summer day is on the way, with a great forecast ahead for the 4th! High pressure is our friend for this big holiday weekend.

TODAY/TONIGHT: Very similar to yesterday, with some passing clouds and a random shower possible, but most of us will stay dry and mainly sunny! A perfect day to get yourself set up for tomorrow if you are hosting any parties. Highs near 90 degrees this afternoon and not overly humid. Tonight will be calm and mostly clear, with what looks to be our last night for a while in the upper 60s.

JULY 4TH: Exactly what you want out of a summer day. Hot, sunny, not too humid, and most importantly DRY! Highs take a step up into the low to mid 90s with calm winds. A few clouds are possible, but the sky should be very clear for all the fireworks across the area, with warm conditions in the mid to upper 80s in the evening. Lows will fall into the low 70s.

WEEKEND: Hot to very hot, with highs in the mid 90s. A nice stretch of dry and sunny days for your holiday weekend! Rain chances won’t be in the picture until the start of next week.