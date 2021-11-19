Enrollment rises for commercial truck driving program at EMCC

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Labor shortages and supply chain are economic issues we keep hearing about this year.

And there’s one place these two issues come together.

Commercial truck drivers, the people who get our goods from their source to the stores, are in short supply.

Many companies are struggling to meet demands because there aren’t enough drivers to make the haul.

One local institution is hoping to change those numbers. They’re teaching students how to operate heavy machinery.

It’s considered to be the backbone of the economy—commercial truck driving.

But, that backbone strains with growing demands on a shrinking supply of truckers.

Here in Mississippi students with the Truck Driving Training program at East Mississippi Community College are learning the ins and out of the business.

“You take someone that’s never operated a manual transmission or never backed a trailer of any kind. The best we can do is get students in these trucks and get them going,” said Mark Dodson, Commercial Driving License Instructor.

Dodson says they’re pulling a full load.

“We’ve had classes filled months in advance. Truck driving has always been a real need, but since the pandemic, the truck driver shortage, and products not being able to get out, it’s been even more so,” said Dodson.

Students must pass a CDL course before or during the program.

“If a student comes in with their permit, we hit the ground running. We put them in there the first day. We get them started on the simulato,” said Dodson.

Dodson says one big reason to consider truck driving—the pay.

On average, commercial drivers can earn up to $1,500 per week.

“When you have a have a shortage of something like truck drivers that are in high demand, that comes with more pay,” said Dodson.

But the paycheck isn’t the only draw. It can also put you in the driver’s seat of your own business.

“I got some family that does trucking too, and they talked me into it. It’s a pretty good program. Mr.Mark is a good instructor, and I’ve caught on pretty quickly this second week. I’m getting pretty good at shifting the gears and things and backing,” said student Celotha Webster.

“I do heavy equipment operation. In every job I’m on, employers want me to move my equipment or haul dirt. A lot of times, if it rains or gets too cold, we’re not working. Truck driving would be a good thing to fall back on, ” said student Steve Davis.

Dodson is hopeful that more students will consider taking to the road.

“That year to two years behind them, there are so many opportunities there,” said Dodson.

Students have about three weeks left in the program.

After completing the course, they will be able to be contracted to companies in the area.