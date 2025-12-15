EPD has some safety tips for you this holiday season

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) This is the holiday season and unfortunately crime sometimes increases during this time of year.

The Eupora Police Department would like to remind you to not leave valuables in your vehicles, and to make sure that you lock your homes and vehicles to prevent theft.

If you are receiving packages by mail, please be mindful of delivery times so they aren’t sitting out in view for too long or have them delivered to a location someone will be at.

These are just precautions to keep you and your items safe.

If you see anything suspicious, please call 911 to report it.

