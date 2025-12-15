Erika Kirk and Candace Owens to meet after Charlie Kirk’s widow asked the podcaster to stop peddling conspiracy theories

(CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS say Erika Kirk said she and Candace Owens will meet on Monday, days after Charlie Kirk’s widow joined a CBS town hall and said she wanted Owens to stop peddling conspiracy theories about her late husband’s assassination.

Kirk said on X that she and Owens would have a “private, in-person meeting” on Monday. She added that they “agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting” and that she’s looking forward to a “productive discussion.”

Owens wrote on X that she’s “very much looking forward to this discussion.”

Erika Kirk sat down with CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss last week for a town hall that aired Saturday on CBS. Weiss asked Erika Kirk what she would want to say to Owens, who has been amplifying conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“Stop,” Erika Kirk said. “That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop.”

Owens, a onetime friend of Charlie Kirk’s and a former employee of his conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA, previously compared their relationship to that of a “brother and sister.”

The day after his assassination, she posted a lengthy video, saying she wanted him to be remembered for his career and ideas. In the months since, Owens has pushed conspiracy theories about his murder and made unfounded fraud allegations about the finances at Turning Point, which Erika Kirk now runs.

The Treasury Department has since confirmed that none of the tax-exempt entities Erika Kirk oversees are under investigation by the IRS.

