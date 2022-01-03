Escaped Choctaw co. inmate has been captured in Arkansas

28-year-old Andrew Emerick was captured along with Angela Brooke Tatum without incident.

CHOCTAW COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- An escaped inmate, who’s been on the run since December 28th, was taken into custody in West Memphis,Arkansas by the Mississippi Department of Corrections Special Response Team and the U.S Marshals Task Force.

Tatum is being charged with Aiding escape in the incident.

Both Emerick and Tatum will begin the extradition process and transported back to Mississippi to face charges .

WCBI will have more information as it becomes available.