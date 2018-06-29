“Violent Felon” escapes, lands on Tennessee’s Top 10 Most Wanted

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WCBI) – An inmate slips custody in Tennessee, landing him on their top ten most wanted list.

Joseph Perkins reportedly assaulted a Tennessee Highway Patrolman before making his escape, early Friday morning. He was being walked into the Williamson County Jail.

- Advertisement -

Perkins has an extradition warrant from his home county of Tuscaloosa County, Alabama.

Following the escape, he’s now wanted for Felony Evading, 3 counts of Reckless Endangerment and Theft over $10,000.

Franklin Police describe Perkins as a violent felon with a lengthy history.

He’s 6’2″ weighing around 180lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts and handcuffs.