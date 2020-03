Only essential staff and limited family at NCAA tournaments

NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Emmert says he made the decision to conduct both the men’s and women’s tournaments with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.

- Advertisement -

The decision comes after the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel recommended against playing sporting events open to the general public.

The tournaments begin next week.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)