Eupora Church Hosts Live Nativity

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI)- Christmas means shopping and celebrating with family and friends. But for many, it is also a time to reflect on the birth of Christ.

Members of Crossway Church of God in Eupora say they don’t want the real meaning of Christmas to get lost, so they are spreading Christmas cheer with a trip back in time. They brought the Christmas story to life with a live nativity.

Dozens of visitors walked through a rebuilt Bethlehem, witnessing a reenactment of the story of the birth of baby Jesus.

The live nativity scene at Crossway Church of God featured a marketplace, to the Shepards.

“Why are you the couple that’s with a child. The angel here told you that they were coming. They came here, but we sent them on, ” said the Shepard.

To Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus and ended with the wise man.

“I just wanted to help out as much as I can, you know it’s all for the glory of God,” said Nathaniel Scott, who played the wise man.

Over 30 volunteers from the church came together to make the nativity walking tour so special. There were even live animals like Henry, the camel.

Lead pastor Chris Ray says it was important for the church to bring this message to the community is a living, breathing way.

“What our hope is that they will all see that Jesus is the reason for the season,” said Ray.

And many who came appreciated the church’s mission and the timely message.

“Wow, it was amazing,” said Cathy Blackwelder.

All of it very special to the community

“It really displayed the birth of Jesus Christ.”

This was the churches first year ever hosting a live nativity.