Eupora garbage trucks unable to travel through Autumn Drive due to construction

With construction happening on Autumn Drive in Eupora, Residents are asked to take out their trash differently this week.

According to Public Works Director Odie Avery, the garbage truck was not able to travel through the neighborhood earlier today.

Leaders are asking residents to place their garbage carts at the end of Autumn Drive at Old Walthall Road on Friday morning.

From there, the Golden Triangle Waste Services will be able to empty them.

Leaders say to mark or note the serial number on your bin so that it returns to the right place.

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