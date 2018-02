EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A fire scorches the inside a home in Eupora this morning, February 5.

The blaze happened on Veterans Memorial Boulevard, near North Street, about 11:15.

County EMA Director Barry Rushing says no one was home and there were no injures.

There was heavy damage on the inside the of the house.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Eupora and Walthall firefighters helped put out the flames.