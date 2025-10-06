Eupora organization hosts annual Chainsaw and Arts Festival

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Economic development takes different shapes in different places.

But two common factors are getting people’s attention and getting them to your town.

“The main thing is to get a chance for people to meet each other and understand that we all go through the same struggles and we all have things we need to support each other on,” Eupora Mayor Lamar Dumas said.

The Eupora community is fulfilling those needs and giving the town an economic boost with the 2nd annual Chainsaw and Arts Festival.

Most festivals have a lot in common, but people here think theirs is a cut above.

“It’s a great thing to come to. Our whole family comes to it,” Larry Watson said. “We all pitch in together to sell to the community as a whole comes out and supports it. We really had a great turnout.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a festival without food, music, and local vendors.

And admission is free.

Organizers said they are pleased by how the community has embraced the festival.

“It’s been since this morning, really all week, but the party really started this morning,” Sealy Glasner, Eupora Economic Development Committee member, said. “The other vendors are here, and it’s just been good traffic with people coming in trying to get the auction ready for tonight.”

“We have a city flag, and our motto is the city unified working for the common good so when we have events like this, we become more unified as a group of people,” Dumas said.

The four-day event will end with the prizes being given out to all artists who participated in the Chainsaw carving competition.

“After year-long planning, it is like headaches and things fall through but when you start being here and seeing people buying art and actually investing in it,” Janet Cook, Eupora Economic Development Executive Director said. “It’s really important that we support carvers.”

Some carvings displayed from the festival will be placed in public venues throughout the Eupora.

