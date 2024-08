UPDATE: She has been found safe

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora police are searching for a missing woman.

66-year-old Linda Hutto was last seen about noon Thursday at Jack’s Restaurant on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

She could be driving a white GMC Acadia with a Webster County license plate.

Police are looking at surveillance video of places she may have gone to get a good clothing description.

If you have seen Hutto, you’re asked to call Eupora police or your local law enforcement.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X