Eupora’s first Chainsaw Festival is making waves in surrounding areas

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora is coming out of the woodwork, quite literally.

The city is chipping away at old traditions and is carving a path for new economic growth and artistic expression.

The chainsaws may be loud but the artwork is well worth the noise.

Eupora’s first Chainsaw Festival is making waves in the surrounding areas.

Janet Cook, a lead on the city’s economic development team said it’s time for the city to be known for something unique.

“What it’s gonna do for Eupora…it actually puts us on the map. I actually put this event on a Google map of all chainsaw carving events. People are looking at that. This is their livelihood,” said Cook.

This festival brings in visitors for a unique experience and contributes to the local economy.

“It brings people here to help tax revenue, you know sales tax. But it also brings people who might want to move their business here or they may want to live here,” said Cook.

Chainsaw artists like Alex Ward, who is working on a piece for the city, are contributing to the town’s artistic identity.

“Every time you drive in and see it, it will capture you and people will say ‘Wow, who made that’,” said Ward.

Shane Green is an artist all the way from England.

“I did six commissions in two days. People were buying before I even turned the saw on. They just saw my drawing and saw my portfolio. It’s been very good. It’s been an absolutely brilliant experience,” said Green.

Cook said Eupora plans to make these chainsaw-carved creations a permanent part of its landscape.

“All of these pieces stay with Eupora. What we’re gonna do is; We’ll be placing them strategically throughout. Like next year we’ll get more masterpieces and these will be registered on our city website called Art and Public Places,” said Cook.

The four-day competition will continue until Saturday at Spud Stennett Park.

There will be live auctions, a beer garden, quick carves, and a wood science exhibit sponsored by Mississippi State University.

The event is open to the public and free to attend.

