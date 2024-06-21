Ex-Oktibbeha Co. bookkeeper sues tax assessor, county admin

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Oktibbeha County bookkeeper is suing the tax assessor and county administrator.

Carol Vaughn is accusing the two county officials of violating her First Amendment rights, firing her because she made an accusation to the State Auditor, and firing her because she is white.

In the lawsuit, Vaughn alleges Walker would direct that some city taxpayers be taxed at the county tax rate, which is lower than that of the city. The allegations include unnamed city police officers.

Vaughn says Walker did this for a political advantage and reported her to the State Auditor.

Shortly after Walker was elected, Vaughn was demoted and then terminated.

No trial date has been set.

The county has not responded in court documents.

