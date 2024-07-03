Excessive heat returns Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dangerous heat and humidity return Wednesday along with isolated rain chances.

WEDNESDAY: With plenty of sun, highs should soar back into the middle to upper 90s by afternoon. With added moisture, the heat index is likely to range from 107-117 degrees for most spots for many hours, so make sure to take heat precautions if you must be outside! A few pop-up showers are also possible, but they’ll be widely spaced.

4TH OF JULY: A similar forecast to Wednesday – plenty hot and humid with 105°+ heat indices much of the day. We’re expecting isolated showers by afternoon as well.

FRIDAY: As a weak front approaches, rain coverage looks much improved and temperatures will come down several degrees. Scattered showers and storms are likely from lunch onward into the afternoon w/highs in the low 90s.

WEEKEND: The latest guidance wants to pull Friday’s front all the way through the region, which might be a little generous and optimistic. Having said that, rain coverage looks much lower with some at least slightly drier air moving in from the north. Highs will stay in the low 90s, but hopefully the heat index can take a slight break.