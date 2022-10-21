Excitement Pushes Saturday’s Powerball Jackpot to $580 Million

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Driven by player excitement, the estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball® drawing increased today to $580 million.

The estimated cash value for the drawing is $278.2 million. This will be the 34th drawing in the current jackpot run and the second time the jackpot has surpassed a half-billion dollars this year.

There are nine ways to win in Powerball. Lower-tier cash prizes sometimes take the backseat to jackpot talk, but keep in mind, U.S. lotteries paid out nearly a billion dollars in lower-tier Powerball prizes in the last fiscal year. Be sure to check your numbers.

The Mega Millions® jackpot is an estimated $30 million for tonight, Oct. 21, with an estimated cash value of $14.9 million. The jackpot for the Saturday drawing of Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $77,000.

