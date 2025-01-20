Extreme cold tonight with single digit wind chills

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Arctic air has settled into the region, ushering in extremely frigid temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills. Some of us even saw some snow flurries this morning. Over the next few days, high temperatures will stay near or below freezing with overnight lows in the teens. Get ready to bundle up!

TONIGHT: It is faucet-dripping weather tonight.. overnight lows will fall into the middle to upper teens with wind chill values in the single digits thanks to a northwesterly breeze. Most of our viewing area is under a cold weather advisory over the next few days, signifying extremely cold temperatures and below freezing wind chills. When it comes to this cold weather, please make sure to remember your four P’s: pipes, plants, pets, and people.

MONDAY (MLK DAY): Another bitterly cold day. Although it’ll be sunny, it will not provide much relief with high temperatures sitting in the low 30s and wind chills in the middle teens through the afternoon. By Monday night, temperatures will plummet into the upper teens with a partly cloudy sky.

REST OF THE WEEK: In addition to the cold weather, our friends to the south have a reasonable shot at seeing some accumulating snow Tuesday morning as a coastal low pressure moves across the Gulf coast. Current models have the most promising snow accumulation along I-20 and southward; however, some counties south of Highway 82 could see a few flakes fly. Stay tuned with us about this system! The rest of the week begins a slow warm up process, with temperatures rising into the mid 40s for the second half of the work week.