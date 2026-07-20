Extreme heat adds challenge as firefighters battle Myrtle house fire

MYRTLE, Miss. (WCBI)- In the Myrtle Fire District, firefighters were fighting the heat and the flames from a house fire on Sunday, July 19.

Officials said a number of agencies got called to a home on County Road 357, including New Albany Rescue and the Myrtle Fire Department.

New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said high temperatures and humidity made the call tough for the firefighters.

Crews first worked on the inside of the home.

He said several firefighters were treated for dehydration and heat exhaustion on the scene — which led to a firefighter rehab being set up.

No injuries were reported to the residents or family pets.

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