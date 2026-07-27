Extreme Heat Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – If you thought today was hot, tomorrow will be even hotter with heat alerts covering the entire viewing area.

TONIGHT – Tonight will feel pretty uncomfortable with lows only reaching the upper 70’s across the area. Some showers will linger into the evening, but will clear up overnight and tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW – Tuesday is going to be the hottest day this week! Some of us will reach the first 100 degree day of the summer, while others linger in the upper 90’s. These hot temps raise the heat index to near or exceed 110. Northern portions of the viewing area are in Extreme Heat Warnings and the rest are in Heat Advisories all day. While the sun may be tempting to spend a lot of time outdoors, it might be best to limit time outside if possible.

REST OF WEEK – After Tuesday, relief from the heat builds. Scattered showers return Wednesday with the mid 90’s and will stay in the mid 90’s throughout the week. By the weekend, a front will move through bringing lots of rain and a small break from the 90’s.