Extremely cold conditions

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dangerously cold conditions will maintain across northern Mississippi into the end of the week. Then a slow gradual climb in temps is expected.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds will be super slow to clear, as temperatures maintain on the downward fall. Overnight lows are going to drop into the upper teens, but the dangerous wind chill is expected to be in single digits to negatives. There is an EXTREME COLD WARNING in place until 10AM Thursday. Stay inside, if you can. If you need to get out, be aware of road conditions.

THURSDAY: Bundle up! Widespread record breaking temperatures are expected through the morning and the afternoon across the Central Plains and into the MidSouth. High temps will struggle to push into the middle 30s, with wind chill temps not getting much into the 20s. With mostly clear conditions at night, looking towards the brutally cold again into Friday morning. Remember your 4 Ps. The COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is continuing until 12PM Friday afternoon.

FRIDAY: Another crazy cold morning, with harsh wind chills. Luckily, the wind will be calming down throughout the day. So while it will still be cold, it won’t hurt as bad. Actual highs will reach into the low to middle 40s. Should have a nice mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon. It will be a cold night, as lows drop into the low to middle 20s.