Eyes on the heat and the Gulf

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A very hot couple of days are in store, could be the hottest days of the summer so far, with heat indexes over 105 possible! Watching the Gulf for our next big rain maker.

TODAY: Hot, highs in the mid 90s and a heat index at or above 105 is possible this afternoon. A stray shower or two is possible, but almost all will be dry and sunny.

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy, with fog possible toward dawn on Wednesday. Lows in the mid 70s with a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW: Hotter, highs in the upper 90s and a heat index approaching 110 in some spots is not out of question. Prepare if you have to be outside for some miserable heat and humidity. Stray showers are possible, most are dry and sunny.

GULF: The NHC has upped the chances of a low currently off of the coast of Florida developing into a tropical system to 40%. At most, this may become a Tropical Storm, and even so it would mean the same for us as nothing forming would. A lot of rain will fall along the Gulf coast late this week and weekend, which may make it up here. We will be watching!