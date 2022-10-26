Eyes on weekend rain chances as temperatures stabilize

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs slowly climb back into the low 70s before a weekend system brings things back into the 60s. Lows hover around the 50s to low 60s. THURSDAY: Sunshine persists across much of the region as afternoon highs top out around 70. Lows bottom out in the low 50s overnight. No rain is expected and scattered cloud cover prevails. FRIDAY: We warm slightly into the low 70s despite an increase in cloud cover. Overnight temperatures drop into the upper 50s. No rain is expected.

REST OF THE WEEK: The weekend brings some change in the form of showers Saturday and a slight drop in afternoon temperature from the low 70s into the upper 60s. This change is thanks in part to a system set to move through the region. Changes will be short-lived however, as afternoon highs will climb into the mid 70s by next Wednesday. Lows stay a little more stable, hovering between the upper 50s and low 60s for most of the rest of the week.