Face the Music(Fest): MSU Summer Scholars take stage June 26, 27

STARKVILLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – According to a press release, celebrating its 45th year, Mississippi State’s Summer Scholars On Stage program will debut its newest original musical comedy, “Face the Music(Fest)” later this month.

The camp’s three-act production dives into a high-stakes revenge plot set on a fictional college campus, featuring 10 original songs and a storyline packed with everything from romance to zombies and albino alligators.

Free and open to the public, performances are scheduled for Friday, June 26, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 27, at 1 p.m. on the main stage of McComas Hall, located at 127 Presidents Circle on the MSU campus.

Founded in 1983 by long-time director Joe Ray Underwood and now directed by Stephen Cunetto, the multidisciplinary camp guides artistic middle and high school students through the intense, three-week process of developing story concepts, creating characters, writing dialogue, and shaping a script for a final live performance. This year, the writing, technical, and theatrical camp welcomed more than 50 students in grades 7-12 from across the Southeast and even Michigan to MSU’s campus.

Summer Scholars On Stage is sponsored by MSU’s Office of Pre-College and Opportunity Programs within the MSU Division of Access, Opportunity, and Success. For more information about the program, visit www.summerscholarsonstage.msstate.edu.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.

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