CALHOUN COUNTY (WCBI) Federal charges were filed against a Calhoun County man accused of threatening several federal agents on Facebook.

Casey Cook was arrested in 2018 on drug charges but found not guilty in the case.

That’s when Cook took to social media threatening the officers who worked his case.

Over several months, Cook threatened to harm the officers and even went as far as posting their addresses and writing a poem which contained the names of the agents’ children.