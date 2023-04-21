Fairview kindergarten students take inspiration from visitor to write book

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Most five-year-olds are just learning to read a book. A class of kindergarten students in Columbus has written a book. And they drew inspiration from a special visitor to their class.

Sheila Goodman’s class at Fairview Elementary recently released the book, “When I’m 102 Just Like You.” The inspiration for the book came after one of Goodman’s church members visited the class. Miss Josephine is 102 years old.

“The children have grown to love her. She’s always calling to check on them,” said Goodman.

Goodman also said Miss Josephine negated everything her students thought about the elderly. She walks on her own and is in good health. So that inspired them to write about what they would do at 102 years old.

Each student has two pages in the book – one with their written work; the other for an illustration.

In March, the school hosted a book launch celebration where the students walked the red carpet and read from their book.

Goodman said the children are looking forward to Miss Josephine’s next visit.

