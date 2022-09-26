Fall returns this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures drop this week, returning to a fall like feel across NE MS. Sky coverage remains mostly clear too.

MONDAY: Temperatures today begin falling from over the weekend. Expect to see temperatures today in the lower 80s. Lots of shining sun today.

MONDAY NIGHT: Tonight, temperatures will feel nice in the low to mid 50s. Clear conditions overnight will also help to reduce some of the humidity this week.

THIS WEEK: Welcome to the first true signs of fall! Mostly clear sky conditions continue throughout the week. Temperatures will stay within the middle 70s. Overnight temperatures will stay in the low to mid 50s. Humidity stays lower this week, making it feel very comfortable outside.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ian is expected to rapidly intensify. The coast of Cuba will most likely see gusty winds and strong rainfall beginning today. Warm gulf waters has the National Hurricane Center watching for major hurricane status later this week. Landfall still has widespread uncertainty.