Fallen soldiers were honored in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Hundreds of thousands of men and women have put their lives on the line to serve and fight for this country, and unfortunately, not all of them were able to return home.

The city of Columbus is making sure the lives and legacies of those fallen soldiers are not forgotten.

The annual wreath laying ceremony was held on Saturday morning.

The wreath represents the sacrifices of those fallen heroes.

Army veteran George Heath said, events like this helps teaches citizens a little bit about the freedom they have today, and it shows what soldiers had to go through.

“I think the wreath ceremony honoring all veterans is a very good thing.” said Heath. “The veterans are all important to us, and to our country. We have served and what we do is provide the freedom that everybody has.”

“This is something that should be celebrated and never forgotten, there are so many people that served, and civilians do not even understand the sacrifices that were given.” said Donald Pope, veteran. “A lot of them gave the ultimate sacrifice. I think this teaches a lot about pride and patriotism and loyalty to the country, because a lot of the freedom that we have today is because of people who made sacrifices over the years. ”

The ceremony was held in front of the Lowndes County Courthouse, and several different people spoke at the event.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X