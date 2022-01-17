Families in Winston County caught a glimpse of snow

Folks in Winston County got about three inches of snow and people were out enjoying it while they could

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Folks in Winston County caught a glimpse of snow Sunday morning.

White flurries falling to the ground isn’t something you see each winter in the Magnolia State; so for residents in Noxapater, they made it a day to remember.

As dozens headed to to the Dollar General; the store clerks said customers had one thing on their minds, and that was to stock up on items to play in the snow.

“Keeping the store open for all the customers to come in and get what they need to and the kids come and get totes to ride down hills and everything,” said Dollar General clerk Kaley Elliot.

The dropping temperatures didn’t keep folks inside.

“Me personally I do go outside and play in the snow with my brother or I stay in the house in the heat because it gets cold like it is now, but other than that I have a good time,” said Winston County resident Amalia Smith.

Younger children also got in on the winter wonderland. Parents helped their families make statues like snowmen and snow angels.

“She’s really liked it so far; she keeps going to the window and wanting to go outside so we’ve been trying to bring her out as much as we can,” said Noxapater resident Abby Woods.

Woods said it’s all about enjoying every moment you can while the ice stays on the ground. She and her husband started this tradition so their child can do the same in years to come, and had a great time doing so.

“We do like to build us a little snow man here and there and since this is her first we had to do a simple snow angel and all that so that’s usually about it and drink some hot chocolate at night to end things off,” said Woods.