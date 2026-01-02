Families start the year with hiking at Lake Lowndes park

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Different people have different ways to kick off the New Year.

Mississippi’s State Parks are encouraging people to get the 1st day of the year off on the right foot.

More than 17 parks throughout the state offer their first day hike to give people a chance to experience the great outdoors.

That had folks taking to the trails at Lake Lowndes State Park to join in.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is encouraging people to start the New Year off on the right foot and explore the outdoor activities available at the state’s parks.

Lake Lowndes entry into the First Day Hike was a self-guided 5-mile trail that started at the Equestrian Trail Parking Lot.

“It is just a good way to get out, do something as a family for the first day,” Jody Edwards said. ” A lot of times, right after Christmas, we are at home playing video games, watching TV, not doing anything together. So this was a good chance to get out and do something in the community. All of us come together, have a little fun doing it, and get some exercise.”

Jody Edwards said that with her first morning of the year being at Lake Lowndes, it has opened a chance at a new tradition for her family to get involved in.

“We are going to start hiking once a month, and this is a good way to start it, so if anybody else wants to try, it’s a long trail, but it is a good way to get started and jump into it,” Edwards said.

There were several people who traveled to take part in the First Day Hike.

And the morning walk provided opportunities for families to bond, exercise, meet new people and, explore the state park.

“That was interesting and the lady that just spoke, we ran into them right there past it,” Keith Martin said. “They went a different way and it still came back around to the main trail. We finally found the trail that we were supposed to be on and took it. It ended up great, beautiful view, the weather was fantastic and it is a good start to 2026.”

Keith Martin said the First Day Hike is a unique way to begin the New Year’s journey.

“Usually for New Years , we are with family or eating a ton and doing all that kind of family stuff,” Martin said. “I don’t think we ever been for a hike on New Year’s Day but I am glad we did it, it was great.”

You can visit the MDWFP website for more information on upcoming events going on at state parks.

