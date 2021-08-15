Family and community members hold a vigil for judy baxter

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- Friends, family, and community members came together for a vigil of Judy Baxter.

Baxter is known for her productive role in the community and touched so many lives in the county.

Monroe County Sheriff’s office has asked for prayer for the Baxter family.

This comes after Amory Police Department release a statement saying a homicide occurred on August 12th just after 9p.m. on 12th Avenue North.

Loved ones and community leaders tell WCBI Baxter was a special person to know and to have around.

“She has impacted so many people in this town that you just about, you couldn’t find anybody to say anything negative about her. Judy was a pillar of the church, pillar of this community in fact we don’t have time enough for me to tell you all of the ways that she has served the church. She helped elderly and seniors. She cared for them like they were her family both in the church and in the community. She was the cream of the crop.

She was invested in her church and she was invested in this community,” said Pastor Wesley Pepper.

Dozens attend the vigil.

We’ll have more information on the case as it’s released.