Family, Faith and Fragrance, the Adams Family Way

Frederick Adams and his family own “The Candle Shop.” Customers can choose from thirty different scents, along with body oils, perfumes, and other specialty items.

The business started as a way for the Adams siblings to make some extra spending money. Michaiah, who uses her business degree in day-to-day work, says it was a team effort.

‘We started from our trunk, we would go to different business owners and sell candles to barbers, anyone who needed candles, I was the talker, my oldest brother was accounting, he handled the money, and my little brother handled materials,” Michaiah said.

Eventually, the Adams family started mixing and making candles themselves.

As their customer base grew, they moved into the storefront. Business has expanded through online sales, area deliveries, festivals, and special events.