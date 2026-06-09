Family, Faith and Fragrance, the Adams Family Way
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – As you walk into ‘The Candle Shop’ in the West Main Shopping Center, you’re greeted by a sweet sensory experience.
Frederick Adams and his family own “The Candle Shop.” Customers can choose from thirty different scents, along with body oils, perfumes, and other specialty items.
The business started as a way for the Adams siblings to make some extra spending money. Michaiah, who uses her business degree in day-to-day work, says it was a team effort.
‘We started from our trunk, we would go to different business owners and sell candles to barbers, anyone who needed candles, I was the talker, my oldest brother was accounting, he handled the money, and my little brother handled materials,” Michaiah said.
Eventually, the Adams family started mixing and making candles themselves.
As their customer base grew, they moved into the storefront. Business has expanded through online sales, area deliveries, festivals, and special events.
Frederick says running a family business is rewarding and a great way to build and foster unity.
‘As we grew, it became a passion, even as at night, my wife and I made candles, we spent time with each other, and grew the business, we looked at ideas,” Frederick said.
The Candle Shop has seen steady success over the past ten or so years, and the Adams family would like to expand, and possibly look at franchising.
‘We are looking into it, takes a lot of researching, and finding the right person, the right businesses, ‘Different cities, if the Lord blesses, a bigger store,” Summer said.
Jennifer Adams-Spratt says it is a blessing to be part of a tight knit, family business.
‘Work from sun up to sundown, stick together, with ideas, just have to get it done,” Adams-Spratt said.
With faith, hard work and a desire to grow and learn, The Candle Shop has a proven recipe for success.