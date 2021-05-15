A family hosts a truck show to raise awareness for Lowe Syndrome

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI)- Big trucks and loud horns are what was seen Saturday in Vernon Alabama, but it wasn’t just for a truck show.

Drivers gathered to bring awareness to a genetic disorder known as Lowe Syndrome.

“Lowe Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder it affects 1 and 500,000 boys,” said event coordinator Wendy Sullivan.

Lowe Syndrome can affect the brain, eyes, and kidneys and though it may not be as common, some families are still affected by it.

“He was born with cataracts in both eyes. He’s two, but he doesn’t walk yet or talk he’s trying he just started crawling about three or four months ago,” said Sullivan.

Wendy and Thomas Sullivan are parents of a child with Lowe Syndrome named Waylon. They hosted the truck show to raise awareness.

“There are less than 1000 of these boys in the world so I just felt the need that people should be aware that our boys do exist in the community,” said event coordinator Thomas Sullivan.

Music, snacks, and other activities were available for the community, but the trucks played a role in getting a large turnout.

“With me being a truck driver I love trucks I’ve been around them all my life so that’s the reason we came up with the idea to host this truck show and looks like it turned out pretty well,” said Sullivan.

More than 40 trucks and dozens of people came out, Sullivan couldn’t help but show gratitude and is already planning for next year.

“It’s awesome that all these drivers took the time out to come out here and support us and support these boys and it’s an amazing feeling. We’re open to invites from other venues we want to be a little bigger next year and maybe have trucks and trailers to make it a combo,” said Sullivan.

All donations were sent to the Lowe Syndrome Association.