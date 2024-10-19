Family Life Ministry hosts health fair at Trotter Convention Center

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Family Life Ministry hosted the Community Prayer Experience event which included a health fair.

This all took place at the Trotter Convention Center in Columbus.

The health fair was from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

The fair offered health screenings such as blood pressure, height, weight, blood sugar, and bone density screenings.

The purpose was to help citizens improve their overall health.

“By participating in the screenings, what they find out is if their numbers are normal or high or low,” said Jenia Vest, Industrial/ Community Coordinator for Baptist Golden Triangle. “High or low could make them aware of some kind of illness they have, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, etc. We just want to help them be aware of that so they can be the healthiest version of themselves.”

“I just came out to this event to learn what my numbers are supposed to be, what they are,” said attendee Michael Johnson. “I’m glad to know that they are pretty good numbers. (I’ve) got to keep it up. Being a young Black man, we got to look out for that kind of stuff, stay healthy, and start young.”

The Community Prayer Experience also showed a play to bring awareness to domestic violence.

