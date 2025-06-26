Family of fallen Vietnam vet share what memorial means to them

Warrant Officer William H. "Bill" Seaborn, Jr. Memorial Highway was dedicated to the fallen veteran in honor of his sacrifice.

WALTHALL, Miss. (WCBI) – Warrant Officer William H. “Bill” Seaborn, Jr. was killed in service in Vietnam.

His family and friends said he was excited and proud to serve in the military.

Fran Carrol Harrison, a cousin of Warrant Officer Seaborn, said there was no one like him.

“He was a wonderful person,” Harrison said. “But he was funny. And he taught me how to play a guitar.”

Harrison said she’s proud of her cousin’s service.

“I loved him with all my heart and soul,” Harrison said. “And if you lose someone that you’ve loved that much, it’s hard. But I’m proud of him for what he did.”

Chalie “Carroll” Ray, another cousin of Warrant Officer Seaborn, said his service means a lot to many people.

“It’s hard to say, but at the same time, he was glad to go,” Ray said. “And the last words he told me as he was leaving- he looked at me and he said, ‘Chalie, I want to come home. But I know where I’m going if I don’t.’ And that was Bill. He had his serious side, and he had his fun side. He loved the Lord. And through his death, we have seen so many people come to know the Lord. And though it’s hard, we loved him and we didn’t want him to go. And it was hard for us to deal with- it still is. But God has a reason.”

David Young with Veterans of Foreign Wars said these dedications mean the world to the families.

“This gives the family a chance to remember what their loved one did,” Young said. “That their loved one was dedicated to our country and wanted to serve.”

Joey Hood, a Mississippi State House Representative said remembering veterans sacrifice is important to the families.

“It means a lot to the families because it knows that their sacrifice is remembered,” Hood said. “And everyone that goes up and down highway nine remember the ultimate sacrifice that Mr. Seaborne payed in defense of our country and our freedoms.”

Ray said the community showing up to the dedication shows how much Seaborn was loved.

“You see how he was loved and they want to show their affection,” Ray said. “And we’re all just one big family here in Walthall. We grew up and it’s wonderful to come back and see how you take care of each other. And you really appreciate those who love you.”

The Mississippi National Guard 185th Aviation Brigade performed an aerial salute at the dedication- in an arrangement called “The Missing Man” formation.

