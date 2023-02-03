Family of Montevious Goss wants to keep his name alive

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of Montevious Goss is beginning to process the news of his death. Goss’s body was found in Louisville earlier this week.

The family knew people had heard his name in the news, but they wanted those people to know who he was.

“He liked to ride horses, he likes to write lyrics, rap, hang with his friends, and be with his family,” said Goss’s mother, Tamika Hull.

Hull and Goss’s uncle, Mitchell Crouther, said the last couple of weeks have been very challenging.

To ease the pain a little, they’ve been looking at pictures of Montevious and trying to find a way to laugh through it all.

They’re going to miss many things about him.

“I miss him actually helping me pick up, clean up or cook the food he actually had a love for cooking food and so I miss everything about him,” said Crouther.

Hull said her son loved math in school.

So she looks over some of his old school work, but one thing he wrote stood out the most to her.

“My mom really my role model because she wants me to do good, what is a role model? Someone who wants you to do better in life” said, Hull.

The family said they plan to move forward together and will continue to work with law enforcement until the case is resolved.

“We’re going to stay together as a family, pray, and work with the police department. All investigators, everyone, the different agencies we’re going to continue to work with them and see if we can get some final answers for this situation”

Here's a link to donate to a go fund me.

