Family sues after 11-year-old boy was shot by Indianola police

INDIANOLA, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of an 11-year-old Indianola boy who was shot during a domestic disturbance call is suing the city and members of the police department.

Nakala Murry said her son, Aderrien Murry, called 911 after an “irate” ex-boyfriend showed up at the home.

Family attorney Carlos Moore said Indianola police banged on the door and ordered everyone to leave the home.

Moore said once Aderrien Murry walked through the living room, he was shot by the same officer who ordered everyone out of the house, Greg Capers.

Aderrien Murry was taken and released from the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

Aderrien Murry’s family and attorney are demanding that Indianola Police Chief Ronald Sampson and Officer Capers are terminated.

The family is also demanding that bodycam video of the shooting be released to the public.

