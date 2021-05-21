BOONEVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – The family of a World War II veteran is on hand to receive military medals honoring his sacrifice.

Corporal Walter Gann served in the US Army during World War II. He was sent to the Philippine Islands where he fought the Japanese for months until all supplies ran out.

Corporal Gann, along with thousands of other prisoners of war, were part of the Bataan Death March. He endured the sixty-six-mile walk without adequate food, water, or shelter.

Gann was a POW for three and a half years, until the Americans defeated the Japanese, ending World War II.

During a ceremony at the VFW Post 4877, Congressman Trent Kelly and Colonel Kelly Mims presented Gann’s family with a posthumous Bronze Star, a POW medal, and other honors recognizing his heroic service.

Gann’s daughter says the recognition means a lot to the family.

“My grandson was really on board, he wanted to do shadow boxing of my Daddy’s stuff before we ever found out he was getting the Bronze Star, and POW medal, and after we found that out, everyone got on board, it means a legacy that will be left and his medals won’t wind up in the Goodwill store,” said Debbie Stolz, Col. Gann’s daughter.

Gann lived in Booneville and Chattanooga Tennessee after returning home from the war. He passed away in 1980.